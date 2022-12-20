State of the Territory News
Former Governor Roy Lester Schneider Dies at 83
Schneider served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and he received a Bronze Star for his service as a medical advisor and surgeon from 1967 to…
Amaziah George
22 hr ago
Former Governor Roy Lester Schneider Dies at 83
Sharing Press Releases with State of the Territory News
You can share community updates, press releases, and more with State of the Territory News at press@sottvi.news. This is a shared inbox for the …
Amaziah George
Dec 20
Sharing Press Releases with State of the Territory News
Stopgap Bill Clears as Lawmakers Finalize Omnibus
House Appropriations chair, Rep. Rosa Luisa DeLauro, confident sprawling spending bill can pass by Christmas, but acknowledges ‘crazy things’ can…
Amaziah George
Dec 18
Stopgap Bill Clears as Lawmakers Finalize Omnibus
Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Act Includes Improvement Projects for Nadir Gut
In August, Government House and the Department of Public Works announced they secured a $25 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of…
Amaziah George
Dec 17
Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Act Includes Improvement Projects for Nadir Gut
Plaskett Praises House Passage of H.R. 7496 to Install Commemorative Plaque on Ram Head Trail in St. John
The bill will still need to clear the U.S. Senate before Biden signs it into law. Its passage comes after Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland visited…
Amaziah George
Dec 17
Plaskett Praises House Passage of H.R. 7496 to Install Commemorative Plaque on Ram Head Trail in St. John
Revenue in 2022 Exceeded $3 Billion, According to transparency.vi.gov
Over the summer, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs approved tax payments of approximately $226,165,037 to the U.S. Virgin…
Amaziah George
Dec 8
Revenue in 2022 Exceeded $3 Billion, According to transparency.vi.gov
Biden’s Infrastructure Act Allocates Millions in Flood Mitigation to U.S. Territories
After Hurricanes Irma and Maria, members of Congress representing the territories negotiated a five-year increase of the rum cover-over to $13.25 in the…
Amaziah George
Dec 1
Biden’s Infrastructure Act Allocates Millions in Flood Mitigation to U.S. Territories
Accessible News for Curious Readers
Understanding technology, culture, and politics in the U.S. Virgin Islands
Mint Team
and
Amaziah George
Nov 30
Accessible News for Curious Readers
