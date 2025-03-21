Attorney General Pamela Bondi Announces Severe Charges Against Violent Tesla Arsonists
In Charleston, South Carolina, a third defendant wrote profane messages against President Trump around Tesla charging stations before lighting the charging stations on fire with Molotov cocktails.
Today, Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced charges against three individuals responsible for the violent destruction of Tesla properties. All three defendants will face the full force of the law for using Molotov cocktails to set fire to Tesla cars and charging stations.
This comes days after Bondi released the following statement:
“The swarm of viol…