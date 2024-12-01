Elon Musk threatens to buy MSNBC
Musk bought Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion before changing the social network's name to X. Fidelity Investments estimates X is now worth nearly 80% less since Musk took the company private.
Comcast Corp recently expressed interest in spinning off MSNBC as cable subscribers continue to decline globally.
