Understanding tech, culture, and politics in the U.S. Virgin Islands

State of the Territory News has over a dozen social media handles and over 9,000 collective followers on social networks like LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Team

Makiel Cepeda joined the team in 2018 and rose to the role of director in 2020. He’s led marking units for U.S. firms and oversees stories published on products owned and operated by State of the Territory News.

Makiel Cepeda, director

Our editor-in-chief, Biko McMillian, joined the team in 2019. He manages the Mint Team’s writing quality and stories by freelance writers. Biko is a scientist, fluent in English and Spanish.

Biko McMillan, editor-in-chief

The Mint Team, an independent writing team within State of the Territory News, includes Biko McMillian, Makiel Cepeda, Ajeeb Prince, Duryan Cozier, and Amaziah George, the online newspaper’s founding member.

Amaziah is a Marine Corps veteran who served as a communications aide at the Office of the Governor under the ninth-elected governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. He serves as the product manager of our online newspaper.

Amaziah George, product manager

Curated for the People of the U.S. Virgin Islands

Our core team of writers and our online newsroom’s management team includes a collection of Virgin Islanders who live in St. Croix, St. John, or St. Thomas and those living abroad on the United States mainland.

We started this project to share stories about the Virgin Islands. You’re welcome to follow us into the unknown.

