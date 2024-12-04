Roach Signs Bill Removing Time Limits for Civil Lawsuits on Childhood Sexual Abuse
The newly signed law amends Title 5, Chapter 3, Sections 31 and 36 of the Virgin Islands Code.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach, serving as acting governor, signed into law expanded options for civil suits, eliminating the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse.
According to local senators, the bill passed in the chamber on November 20th and aims to provide survivors with additional time to seek justice. The new statute opens the door for victims of childhood sexual abuse to bring civil lawsuits against enablers and abettors.