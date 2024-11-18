An earlier version of this website published the first batch of stories in April 2017. The site was initially conceptualized as a 24-month project. 2024 marks the end of the first phase of Mint’s ad-hoc 7-year strategy.

Governance, Sovereignty, & Economic Reform

With that in mind, I’d like to share an ongoing change with all of you.

With conversations about our territorial status evolving and the 6th constitutional convention drawing near, the people of the Virgin Islands continue to explore new forms of governance, sovereignty, and economic reform.

The times have changed.

Introducing Emancipation Grove

To navigate an ever-evolving world, a new form is required.

Emancipation Grove is an initiative designed to support the evolution of labor rights, civil rights, activism, and information literacy throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This new era with Emancipation Grove will lean heavily on digital infrastructure built by the Mint Team and State of the Territory News. Most of the website and related newsletters are prepped for this transition.

Upcoming domain changes will redirect to grovevi.org. The new name will absorb the Mint brand and State of the Territory News.

The Road Ahead

In these challenging times, it can be hard to see the light at the end of the gade. The Virgin Islands media landscape continues to evolve with the people—and the people of the Virgin Islands have a defining hand in each transformation.

We’ll be a quarter of the way into the 21st century in a few months. What the next 75 years have in store for humanity is unclear. Suspense aside, I’m grateful to be living at the same time as you, brainstorming and daydreaming a new world into existence.

Future Releases

This transition will be completed over the holidays. During this period, Emancipation Grove will be the headline on newsletters and future releases.

Explore Newsletters