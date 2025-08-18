Why Everyone Is Suddenly Talking About the U.S. Virgin Islands
Why are the U.S. Virgin Islands suddenly trending everywhere from TikTok to Condé Nast Traveler?
Not long ago, the U.S. Virgin Islands were known mostly to Caribbean regulars, cruise ship passengers, and honeymooners looking for turquoise waters. But in 2025, the islands — St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix — are having a moment. Travel magazines, influencers, and even remote workers can’t seem to stop talking about them.
So why are the U.S. Virgin…