Self-Determination in the Virgin Islands & the 6th Constitutional Convention
Congresswoman Plaskett delivers a 5-minute floor speech on self-determination in the Virgin Islands and congratulates members serving on the territory's 6th Constitutional Convention.
“The Virgin Islands has held five constitutional conventions since its acquisition by the United States in 1917 yet no constitutional drafts have been approved since 1977,” said Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett.
