House Judiciary Committee: Epstein Files Released*
Republicans trolled Americans on social media, tweeting "Epstein Files Released." House Republicans in control of the House Judiciary Committee included a link that lead to a 1987 music video.
Six days ago, a Department of Justice press release stated, “Today, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation declassified and publicly released files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his sexual exploitation of over 250 underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida, among other loca…
