A few days ago, an article about the Anegada Passage, also known as the Virgin Islands Trough, went viral on Facebook. The story is still attracting curious readers.

About sixteen hours ago, a verified Facebook profile posted this image with the caption:

“Discover the breathtaking beauty of "The Wall" at Cane Bay near St. Croix, a scuba diver's paradise. With crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, this underwater cliff offers an unforgettable adventure. From stunning coral formations to schools of tropical fish, every dive here is a journey into the heart of the ocean. Whether you're a seasoned diver or a beginner, this site promises an awe-inspiring experience.”

The post has over six hundred shares on Facebook and tons of comments praising the fictional site.

Meta AI generated this message below the image:

The waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands are clear, but don’t be fooled by this image. Underwater photography in low light can be tricky.

It’s a fake image shared by a Facebook account that regularly shares clickbait.

You can view an authentic photo of the Wall in St. Croix here.