A year ago, we moved our mailing list and migrated our publishing. Substack is the new home of State of the Territory News.

We’re further consolidating our news distribution model over the next 30 days, and in May, we’ll permanently delete our WhatsApp group chat.

The Whatsapp group chat for State of the Territory News will migrate to an encrypted Signal chat. 👈🏾

We no longer publish updates on Twitter. However, the State of the Territory News Twitter handle remains available as an archived page.

If you don’t get your news from social media or WhatsApp, join our mailing list to receive new stories delivered straight to your inbox.

If email updates aren’t for you, check out our collection of social media handles. 👈🏾

“I think a lot can be said for consolidation, but I think it should be done for the right reasons.” — Margrethe Vestager