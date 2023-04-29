Accessing Previously Published Stories
Updates to stories, reports, and corrections to writer bylines will continue into the summer.
Yesterday, I added a batch of 300+ stories our team previously published to our website.
When State of the Territory News launched in 2017, I published an unknown number of stories. After a year of writing, I broke the original website and never recovered those stories.
Yesterday’s upload included stories published as far back as 2018.
A few things to note:
Some media are broken, like screenshots, photos, videos, and Google Maps embeds.
Bylines for those stories say written by Amaziah George by default but will be updated.
Paid subscribers can access all archived stories.
Some stories were republished from notes and public reports.
