Expedition Eden is a private digital media partnership focusing on scientific and environmental outreach through education. The organization aims to engage, inform, and inspire global environmental literacy and stewardship.

Episode 1, Invasion, is available for free on YouTube. The first installment explores the world of invasive species in the Virgin Islands.

Expedition Eden engages in community outreach projects, locally and internationally. Their team aims to enhance accessibility to science and deepen our understanding of the unique ecosystems that define the Virgin Islands.

To support their work and influence community outreach projects, check out their online store, where you can find collectibles like 22-oz Copper-Insulated Bottles, unisex hoodies, duffle bags, and Expedition Eden stickers. The nonprofit organization says 100% of the proceeds from purchases go directly to funding environmental education and outreach initiatives.