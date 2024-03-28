When you’re swimming in some of the clearest waters in the Caribbean, do you ever wonder what’s swimming around you? If you answered yes or no, this episode is for you.

Expedition Eden is a private digital media partnership that includes graduates from the Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of the Virgin Islands. Their team focuses on scientific and environmental outreach through education, and the organization aims to engage, inform, and inspire global environmental literacy and stewardship.

Expedition Eden offers a curated selection of eco-friendly products designed for the conscious consumer. Their online store includes sustainable apparel, educational materials, and journals. The nonprofit organization says its online shop embodies the spirit of conservation and a deep respect for our planet.