Earlier this month, the Committee on Rules and Judiciary scheduled its Inaugural Legislative Symposium for Monday, August 19, 2024. The symposium began around 9:30 AM in the Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room in St. Croix.

Senators discussed proposed changes to the Virgin Islands Code. The Symposium will continue on August 26, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall, St. Thomas, where committee members will act on the proposed legislation and amendments.

The Legislative Symposium’s purpose is to expedite proposed amendments to the sections of the Code that directly impact each department’s operations and functions, as this event initiates the urgent process of updating antiquated sections of the Virgin Islands Code. The goal is for the agencies to present areas of the Code that require the immediate attention of the Legislative body. As a legislator and, most importantly, as the chair of this committee, it is my duty to provide all stakeholders with the opportunity to make the necessary, time-sensitive, well-needed amendments.

The dates and location for the Symposium are as follows:

Thursday, August 19, 2024, St. Croix in the Frits E. Lawaetz Conference Room – 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM; and

Thursday, August 26, 2024, St. Thomas in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall – 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM

