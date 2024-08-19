August 21st, 2024 | Committee on Rules and Judiciary｜Public Live Stream
Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room, St. Croix
On Monday, the Committee on Rules and Judiciary, chaired by Senator Diane T. Capehart, announced its Inaugural Legislative Symposium to discuss proposed changes to the Virgin Islands Code.
BLOCK I
24-1247 – An Act amending Title 5, Section 31 to clarify the statute of limitations for employment lawsuits.
24-1248 -An Act establishing an Interstate Compact for child placement to provide a solid legal framework for ensuring the timely placement of children across state lines, the suitability of prospective families, and the provision of needed support services.
The proposed compact:
narrows the applicability of the compact to the interstate placement of children in the foster care system and children placed across state lines for adoption;
requires the development of time frames for completion of the approval process;
establishes clear rulemaking authority,
provides enforcement mechanisms;
clarifies
state responsibility;
and ensures states’ ability to purchase home studies from licensed
agencies to expedite the process.
BLOCK II
35-855 – An amendment to Title 3 VIC Chapter 16 §272(b)(4) and (5) and 3 VIC § 276 Increasing licensing fees
35-856 - An amendment to Title 8 VIC Chapter 16 §276(b) New definitions.
35-857 - An amendment to Title 8 VIC § 19 Clarification of penalties.
35-858 - An amendment to Title 8 VIC § 106 Clarification of penalties.
35-859 - An amendment to Title 8 VIC § 160 Clarification of penalties.
35-860 - An amendment to Title 8 VIC § 161 Clarification of penalties.
35-861 - An amendment to Title 12A VIC §163 Fines, Weights, and Measures; Administrative fines, enforcement, seizure.
35-862 – An amendment to Title 27 VIC §302(a), entirety pursuant to 272(b)(4) and 27 VIC §302(b) Deletion.
35-863 – An amendment to Title 27 VIC § 304(h); 27 VIC Chap 9 §304; 27 VIC 307 (f) Licensing Fees.