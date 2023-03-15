Women Hit Milestone in 118th U.S. Congress
In floor remarks last week, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett said that the start of the 118th Congress marked, "a 59% increase from the 96 women who were serving in the 112th Congress."
"Mr. Speaker, it is so exciting to be up here and to be
able to have this discussion.
I want to thank the minority leader, my colleague and good friend,
Mr. Hakeem Jeffries, for allowing me this time to direct everyone's
attention to the importance of this month.
I know that it is Women's History Month, and we have been hearing so
much about this. But what an honor it is for me to stand in front of
you today because it is also Virgin Islands History Month.
I stand on the shoulders of strong Virgin Islanders who came before
me, a people who are known for their courage, leadership, sacrifice,
and, most importantly, their resilience.
The Virgin Islands are known for so much more than just white sandy
beaches and as a popular vacation destination. I tell people all the
time, there are more than just the beaches. There is a reason why seven
nations have fought, fought, and done what was necessary to attempt to
own these beautiful islands.
We are made of culture-rich lands and a diverse history. Though not
always pretty, there is great beauty in
our past that shaped our present and directs us toward our future.
Like most Caribbean countries, the Virgin Islands history begins with
the story of precolonial inhabitants of the island and, of course, of
slavery, and even beyond that to a rich history of people, of families,
of communities working and striving every day.
Many people are unaware that the Virgin Islands is the only place
that is part of the United States where Columbus actually set foot.
Many other places he just looked out and said, I am going to name it
this or that or the other. But the Virgin Islands and, in particular,
the island of St. Croix is the place where he actually had resistance
from the inhabitants who lived there, and we know that from his own
logbooks, from people on the boat who fought, who recognized that the
Caribs that were there were putting up a resistance to these men coming
in 1492.
In 1733, on the island of St. John, we have recorded the first major
slave insurrection in the western hemisphere. The individuals and
people there were so incensed at being enslaved that they organized
themselves, actually overthrew those who had enslaved them, and held
the island for a year before the Danes could organize with the English,
the Spaniards, with others to fight back and take back the land.
I am so grateful that in this last Congress, this body, in a
bipartisan way, were willing to support a recognition of that. This
year, there will be a plaque put up at Ram Head on the island of St.
John, the site of where the organizers brought themselves together and
made the determination that they would rather commit suicide than go
back to slavery. Ram Head is the location where they engaged in
collective suicide by jumping off of the cliff rather than going back
to slavery.
In 1848, the Virgin Islands, on the island of St. Croix, is also the
place where individuals organized, worked together, and overthrew,
completely, slavery well before the Emancipation Proclamation was made
here in the United States. It is one of only two places, the Virgin
Islands and the island and the people of Haiti, who were able to obtain
their freedom through violent and organized overthrow.
We are blessed as Virgin Islanders to celebrate Virgin Islands
history, as well as the same month as women's history, because Virgin
Islands history is not complete, of course, without women.
To begin, I must first acknowledge the record number of women, as
well as the record number of people of color currently serving in this
Congress. This record represents a 59 percent increase from the 96
women who served in the 112th Congress. Women in this body have come a
long way. I am thrilled to continue to break glass ceilings as well, as
we impact history.
For decades, women of all backgrounds have worked to break barriers
in communities, workplaces, schools, universities. We often forget to
give recognition to the lesser-known women. The great Shirley Chisholm,
who was the first Black woman to serve in this body, famously said:
``If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.''
I say let's take it a step further. Forget the seat, give women the
whole table and watch what happens.
As a Black woman, I think about my own mother and all mothers who
every day, even when it wasn't common to work, they sacrificed,
occupied space where they were underrated, underappreciated, and
marginalized.
Without that history and those individuals, we would not be who we
are today, which is why I am proud and I am honored to represent my
home, my ancestral home, of the Virgin Islands.
During this Virgin Islands History Month and Women's History Month, I
proudly recognize the indomitable spirit of women like Mary Thomas, one
of the organizers of Fireburn; Anna Heegaard, who was the woman who
spoke to the Danish Governor at the time and convinced and talked with
him about emancipation; Bertha Boschulte, one of our educators; Arona
Petersen; Senator Ruby Rouss, who was one of the first aide-de-camps of
General Eisenhower during the war, a Virgin Islander; Edith Bornn,
Lorraine Berry, one of the great legislators on our island, who were
early trailblazers who championed women's freedom, equality, and power
for Virgin Islanders.
While the faces of power are growing and there is still work to be
done, it is refreshing to look back to gain inspiration and
encouragement from Virgin Islanders who have gone before us as these
women faced deliberate, unconscious bias, and yet they prevailed.
We should note the importance of representation for women in
leadership, politics, law enforcement, across every sphere is evident.
In politics alone, evidence shows that more women in public
decisionmaking and public policy produce policies that benefit women,
children, families, in general.
Women are more inclined to work across the aisle with colleagues, to
work in a bipartisan fashion, to negotiate. As a lawyer, I know that
the best contracts, the best negotiations are when everybody has to
feel a little bit of pain for it to be the best. Women are willing to
do that.
We know that loans given to women's businesses exponentially support
families and entire communities than loans given to men. We need women.
Let us all continue the great work, all of us. That includes men who
are brothers, sons, fathers. We need you all to break the bias and
advance the cause of women's rights in our communities, our government,
and our world.
Throughout the month of March, let us continue to celebrate heritage
history as we look to our future. Happy Women and Virgin Islands
History Month.
I want to rise and highlight a few influential women that have helped
shape Virgin Islands history during Virgin Islands History Month. Now,
of course, so often in the Virgin Islands, we talk about the men and
the men have done amazing things.
The Virgin Islands has produced great actors and artists like Camille
Pissarro, one of the founders of French impressionism; actors like
Kelsey Grammer and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs. We have tremendous athletes
in our past like Horace Clarke, Elrod Hendricks, and, of course, my own
cousin, Elmo Plaskett, all having served in professional baseball;
Peter Holmberg, a native St. Thomian has done amazing things in
sailing, as well as the Jackson family, father and sons are tremendous
boxers.
{time} 1200
Everyone knows us for having had Tim Duncan, one of the greatest, the
GOAT, NBA players in history, and musicians like Alton Adams, the first
naval bandmaster; Dion Parson, who has worked at Jazz at Lincoln Center
and has one of the most amazing jazz ensembles; and Jon Lucien, another
great artist.
These are all tremendous. The men are great, but let us first talk
about a few of the women in Virgin Islands history.
The first one I can think of is Eulalie Rivera. Ms. Rivera was born
on August 2, 1907, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, to Carl Rohlsen and
Henrietta Williams. During her lifetime, Ms. Rivera played a tremendous
role in the Virgin Islands.
In her autobiography ``Growing Up in St. Croix,'' Ms. Rivera gives an
account of her life that portrays the attitudes and culture of the
Virgin Islands at that time, from witnessing the transfer of the Virgin
Islands from the Danish West Indies to the Virgin Islands of the United
States, a change in ownership and culture, to rumors of being the first
woman to ride a bicycle on St. Croix.
Eulalie's mother passed away during childbirth, so she was raised in
homes for children, where she was instilled with a love of learning.
Ms. Rivera dedicated more than 30 years to the education system in the
Virgin Islands and taught at the Christiansted kindergarten, the
Diamond School, La Grande Princess School, and the Claude O. Markoe
School.
She was instrumental in helping the Caribbean culture and Virgin
Islands culture by helping to create such activities as the St. Croix
Christmas Festival. She served as the president of the Women's League
of St. Croix, supervisor of the Lutheran Church Sunday school, founder
of the Independent Citizens' Movement political party, charter member
of the St. Croix Business and Professional Women's Club, and as a
member of the Frederiksted Democratic Club, the Frederiksted Hospital
Auxiliary, the Virgin Islands League of
Women Voters, the Committee on Aging, and the Friends of Denmark. She
was busy. She loved her home.
In 1974, the Grove Place Elementary School was renamed after her. She
was a beloved ancestor and elder.
I also recognize Eileen Petersen. Eileen Ramona Petersen was born on
St. Croix and holds the distinct privilege of being the first woman to
serve as a judge in the United States Virgin Islands. She is also one
of the few women jurists throughout the Caribbean region.
I can recall Judge Petersen telling me about the fact that, after she
was nominated and confirmed in the Virgin Islands as a judge, the men
thought that they would get her, and she did not have an office. She
didn't have internal chambers in which to work.
Every day at lunchtime, she would take all the files from her
courtroom and go sit in her car to work on the cases before then going
back to court and making decisions because there was no place else for
her to work.
That did not stop her from doing her job, executing justice and doing
what was right. Judge Petersen was the first-appointed judge of the
municipal court, now the Virgin Islands Territorial Court, by then-
Governor Melvin Evans in 1971.
She became a practicing lawyer in 1967 in Washington, D.C., and she
returned home to the Virgin Islands to give that education, that mind,
so much that she had learned, back to her people. She became an
assistant attorney general under Attorney General Francisco Corneiro.
After 20 years of service on the bench, she resigned and is now in her
retirement.
I would be remiss if I didn't mention another judge who is still with
us, the Honorable Denise M. Francois.
Denise Francois was born on St. Thomas, obtained her bachelor of arts
from Amherst College, and continued at the University of San Diego
School of Law, where she received her juris doctorate. She was admitted
to the State Bar of California, the Virgin Islands Bar, and the U.S.
Court of Appeals.
She was a partner in a law firm on St. Thomas, where she worked for
the people. In 2013, she was appointed judge of the Superior Court of
the Virgin Islands. She has chaired the Advisory Committee on Rules and
aided in drafting the Virgin Islands Rules of Civil Procedure and the
Virgin Islands Rules of Evidence. She is still blazing a trail as a
great jurist and legal mind.
I love libraries, and I love books. Of course, I would have to speak
about a librarian and archivist, Ms. Enid Maria Baa, for whom the
library in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, is named. She pioneered
librarianship within the Virgin Islands and the Caribbean and
internationally.
She developed her love of library work when she was young. As a newly
graduated student of the first high school in St. Thomas, she helped
establish the first high school library.
Her interests and professional ambition led to several advanced
degrees, including Hampton Institute and Columbia University.
During and after her studies at Columbia, she held professional
positions at the university, at the United Nations Library, and at the
New York Public Library in their reference division. After coming back
home, she was appointed director of libraries and museums under
Governor Archibald Alexander in 1954. Second to head the Caribbean
Organization's library in Puerto Rico, she has been an editor and
archivist.
Enid Maria Baa has done so much work to make sure that our history,
the words of people and books, are available to all.
Many people forget about the smallest island--well, Water Island is
the smallest--St. John, where there is so much work to be done and
where people have worked so hard together. There was a woman who was
born in June 1908, Myrah Keating Smith. She passed away and is with the
elders since 1994. She was a pioneering nurse and midwife. She was the
only provider of healthcare on the island of St. John for almost two
decades.
She was taught as a small child in homes, organizations of people on
the island of St. John bringing children together in parlors and
kitchens to learn. Her parents taught her themselves. At 14, they sent
her on a boat to New York City and then by train to be taught at
Tuskegee Institute.
After working for some years, she came home in 1931. By foot, boat,
or by horseback when there were no roads or trails, she provided
healthcare to the people of St. John.
Our history is rich. There is so much that we all can learn from
people who were so resilient and who were so willing to give of
themselves, to go out to learn and educate themselves and come back to
give to the history and the future of the people of the Virgin Islands.
I am so grateful to be a part of that history and to be a Virgin
Islander whose roots go back seven generations. It is my joy to come
home on the weekends during district work periods and run into, most
times, people who are my cousins, my family, and, more importantly, my
friends.
In this month, during March, it is even more important for us to
reach back to that history. This July will be our 175th year of
emancipation from slavery.
It is important that all Virgin Islanders understand the importance
of working together. When we tell the story to our children about our
emancipation, one of the most amazing things is that, as the slaves
were organizing, they really kept it to themselves what they had
planned and the day that they designated, July 3, to march to the fort
and demand their freedom from the Danish military.
As they reached the fort, the Danish soldiers began looking around
and decided to put the cannons toward the crowd. They went to get the
gunpowder to put in the cannons and realized that the gunpowder was all
gone from the fort. The slaves, over a series of months, had
surreptitiously and quietly removed all the gunpowder and replaced the
barrels with molasses.
That takes people organizing and understanding that you can have no
snitches to get something like that done and know that what was most
important was them working together.
On that day, as they reached the fort in Frederiksted, the conch
shell blew to give notice to the other slaves through the rest of the
island. Everyone, from Christiansted at the other end of the island,
out east, began marching all at once to try to demand their freedom.
When the governor realized that these slaves had organized in the
manner that they had, he declared that all enslaved were now free in
the Danish West Indies from henceforth on. The people of St. Croix not
only liberated themselves but liberated their brothers, their sisters,
and those who were on the other islands under Danish rule in St.
Thomas, St. John, the Little Cays, all of the places throughout.
It is that resilience, that fortitude, which I am so grateful to have
within my blood and to be a part of my history. That is now American
history. That is a part of all of our history that we can all
celebrate. That is an example for all of us.
That is not something to be shunned or to be ashamed of or for people
to feel embarrassed about or sad. Many people would say that that could
be banned in other locations. That is my history. That is a history
that is now part of American history.
I am hopeful that we can all take that in, that we can all see
examples for our own lives, whether we are Caribbean, Black, Hispanic,
Latina, White, Caucasian, or whatever. It is a history for us all. I am
so grateful for that history as we continue to live it each and every
day.
To end, I also recognize outstanding Virgin Islanders who are doing
amazing things today in the arts. We have Virgin Islanders who have
been awarded some of the highest honors in these last months: Theron
Thomas, Masai Harris, Cori Alexander, and Kyle Francis. Each received
recognition at the 75th Annual Grammy Awards for their excellent work
in the music industry.
Masai Harris, a native of St. Croix, was an integral part of the team
that worked on reggae artist Kabaka Pyramid's second album, which
garnered a Grammy for album of the year.
Theron Thomas from St. Thomas, a world-renowned producer and
songwriter, received recognition for his songwriting on Lizzo's record
of the year.
Both Cori Alexander and Kyle Francis, natives of St. Thomas, worked
on the album ``Kingdom,'' which won best gospel performance.
I would be remiss if I didn't lift up our sister, native Virgin
Islander Janelle James from St. Thomas, who won the 54th NAACP Image
Award for best supporting actress for her role in ``Abbott
Elementary.''
These are Virgin Islanders doing amazing things.
We might be a small place, but we think big. We live our lives big.
We do not restrict ourselves just to the waters surrounding where we
live.
In the words of the popular Rock City song that has as its authors
individuals that I mentioned who received Grammy Awards: ``The world is
ours, Scarface, even though we come from a small place. No matter where
I'm at, I'm VI all day.''
Let's continue to be VI strong and VI proud. Happy Virgin Islands
History Month.
Mr. Speaker, I yield back the balance of my time."
