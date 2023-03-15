"Mr. Speaker, it is so exciting to be up here and to be able to have this discussion. I want to thank the minority leader, my colleague and good friend, Mr. Hakeem Jeffries, for allowing me this time to direct everyone's attention to the importance of this month.

Celebrating Virgin Islands History Month; Congressional Record Vol. 169, No. 46

I know that it is Women's History Month, and we have been hearing so much about this. But what an honor it is for me to stand in front of you today because it is also Virgin Islands History Month. I stand on the shoulders of strong Virgin Islanders who came before me, a people who are known for their courage, leadership, sacrifice, and, most importantly, their resilience. The Virgin Islands are known for so much more than just white sandy beaches and as a popular vacation destination. I tell people all the time, there are more than just the beaches. There is a reason why seven nations have fought, fought, and done what was necessary to attempt to own these beautiful islands. We are made of culture-rich lands and a diverse history. Though not always pretty, there is great beauty in