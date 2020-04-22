What’s the Unemployment Rate in the U.S. Virgin Islands? 𑁋 2020
St. Thomas 𑁋 The Virgin Islands Department of Labor (DOL) has not reported updated unemployment figures since December. The effects of the ongoing global pandemic have caused state layoffs to increase and has lead to historic economic spending backed by Congress and the White House. The latest figures reported by DOL reflected 5.2 percent unemployment …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.