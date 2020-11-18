Whatever Happened to the Caribbean Monk Seal, Last Seen in the 1950s?
St. Thomas — Do you remember the Caribbean Monk Seal? Do you know what they are, or more accurately, what they were? Could you imagine seeing a seal lying on the beaches of Caribbean islands just as the locals and millions of tourists do? How would you feel knowing that we, humans, played a major part in their extinction? These wonders of the water were…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.