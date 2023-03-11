Monthly Active Users

Monthly active users since the start of 2023 surpassed 800 since migrating to Substack. Substack users and organic searches are driving this growth.

Pageviews from social media have slowed from previous periods. Now, LinkedIn and Instagram drive new readers to our posts as our other social handles slip.

Substack in 2023 is surprisingly good! It feels like it was built for writers like me who suck at sales or don’t care about being good at it one day.

Monthly and annual subscribers gain access to our site’s expanded content. News updates from State of the Territory News are available for free subscribers.

Our Content Model

You’ve probably noticed. State of the Territory News doesn’t have a discernable publishing schedule.

For starters, we don’t cover breaking news, but that could change as we grow. Our writing team and network of freelancers don’t observe deadlines, and writers choose their content assignments.

The topics you read on our homepage come from curious and often inspired writers with something to share with the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Monthly and annual subscriptions allow us to continue providing free news for Virgin Islanders who need it most, including covering changes happening in U.S. territories.

Last year, we made financial contributions received from readers more transparent with easier tracking through Open Collective.

Active Reading Days

Between 2017 and 2021, Thursdays typically registered as the most significant traffic days for State of the Territory News. That’s changed and shifted to Mondays. The chart below includes website analytics from January 1 to March 11.

Aside from the numbers and subscription notes, there’s no real science behind this image, but it was fun to make.

State of the Territory News active reader data via Google Analytics

Thanks for reading; we’ll publish new stats later in the spring.