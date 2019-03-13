We Published an Anonymous Op-ed on Sexual Assault Today, Here’s Why
St. Thomas — Our team published and anonymous op-ed on sexual assault today and we’d like you to know why we chose to publish the piece on behalf of a cloaked author. One month ago, State of the Territory News founder, Amaziah George submitted an editorial to news organizations to start an important conversation in the U.S. Virgin Islands about sexual a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.