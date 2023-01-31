Audio provided by the 35th Legislature of the Virgin Islands and includes reactions from senators.

Charlotte Amalie–The 35th Legislature of the Virgin Islands, led by Senate President Novelle E. Francis, Jr., reconvened into regular legislative session at the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall. The session then recessed to receive the Honorable Governor Albert Bryan Jr.’s 5th State of the Territory Address.

“We are excited by the opportunity to continue the work of improving the quality of life for all Virgin Islanders who call here home.”

Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr. termed the Governor’s address as being comprehensive in regard to the state of the territory. “He talked about how promising it looks, and I agree with him that there are many opportunities that are available to Virgin Islanders.”