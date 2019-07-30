WAPA to Customers: ‘No Base Rate Increase’
Public outcry and confusion have caused the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) to issue several statements outlining what the base rate increase would mean for its customers and the authority. Residents in St. Thomas are set to publicly protest rate hikes on July 31st after a petition began circulating weeks ago opposing the measure.
WAPA ha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.