The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) shared its upcoming rotational power schedule. The utility company said it’s set to begin rotating power at two of its power plants today due to “inclement marine weather” in St. Thomas and St. John and offline generating units on St. Croix.

In a statement, WAPA says the outages are “necessary to prevent widespread outages and ensure continuous service to our most vulnerable communities.”

WAPA says inclement weather and low fuel inventory could cause a district-wide outage. The rotational outages will be implemented late Friday or early Saturday and will continue through Sunday.

"We understand the inconvenience these outages may cause, but they are essential to prevent larger disruptions across the district and ensure more feeders are with electrical service throughout the weekend," said Ashley Bryan, Chief Operating Officer at WAPA. “We're working to find a balance between minimizing brief outages that affect a smaller number of customers and the potential for a larger-scale outage across the district. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our customers during this time."

Several generation units are scheduled to go offline in St. Croixe beginning on Saturday, resulting in reduced generation capacity at the Estate Richmond Power Plant. As a result, rotational outages will be in effect indefinitely during peak hours. Peak hours are generally between 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WAPA is urging residents and businesses to conserve energy as much as possible to support the stability of the electrical grid and keep more feeders operational.

Audio update provided by WAPA.