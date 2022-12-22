U.S. Virgin Islands – The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) scheduled an emergency Governing Board Meeting for tomorrow, Friday, December 23, 2022, at 12:30 PM AST.

The purpose of this board meeting will be to request spot purchases of propane from pre-determined suppliers. The meeting is open to the public and will be held via Zoom.

WAPA’s board voted to allow CEO and Executive Director Andy Smith “to purchase propane in an amount not to exceed $500,000 per day from either Carib LPG, Rubis, Antilles/Parkland, or Polaris.

AGENDA

1. CALL TO ORDER AND QUORUM 2. ADOPTION AND APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA 3. ACTION ITEM

Authorization for spot propane purchases from additional suppliers and extension of time of previous spot purchase authorization

4. ADJOURNED

ZOOM INFORMATION

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81970906441?pwd=K1BkK0QyWFNIb3VNSE9kdm0wV3NQQT09

Meeting ID: 819 7090 6441

Passcode: 889740

One tap mobile

+12532158782,,81970906441#,,,,*889740# US (Tacoma)

+13017158592,,81970906441#,,,,*889740# US (Washington DC)

Dial by your location

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcskRVE1id