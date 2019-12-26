WAPA: Chamber of Commerce Weighs in on PSC’s LEAC and Base Rate Decision
The St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce (the “Chamber”) has been monitoring the Water and Power Authority (“WAPA”) situation over the past six months and has had the opportunity to meet with the utility and its advisors on numerous occasions to assess their short-term and long-range plans to improve service reliability and reduce costs to residents.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.