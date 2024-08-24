WAPA's newly appointed CEO, Karl Knight, made his inaugural appearance on 'Analyze This' for an exclusive radio interview. During the interview, he discussed the challenges he has observed within the struggling organization and shared his ideas for stabilizing WAPA’s finances and creating a more transparent relationship with residents in the future.

Knight previously served as Governor Albert Bryan’s first chief-of-staff before leaving government for a private sector job with the territory’s sole utility company.

In recent months, WAPA has regularly disabled Facebook comments for important updates, restricting the public’s ability to comment on outages. In the comments, customers and Facebook users often resort to verbally abusing the staff running the pages during outages.

