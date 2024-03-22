As the world comes together to observe World Water Day on March 22, the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) announces its dedication to providing quality water through extensive infrastructure upgrades. In alignment with this year's theme, "Protecting our Waters, For Future Generations," WAPA reaffirms its commitment to enhancing water infrastructure to ensure access to safe drinking water for all.

The utility company said it understands the critical importance of modernizing water infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing community. One significant aspect of this initiative involves replacing old ductile iron pipes with PVC.

The projects aim to enhance durability and efficiency while minimizing water loss. After a freshwater crisis in Saint Croix made national news, WAPA says the latest upgrades improve the reliability of the territory’s water supply and contribute to water conservation efforts. WAPA also shared its commitment to informing the community about ongoing water rehabilitation projects that are essential to fostering transparency and trust.

WAPA extends gratitude to federal and local partners who have provided the necessary funding to complete critical projects, including the Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Office of Disaster Recovery (ODR), Office of the Governor, Department of Interior (DOI) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Their support has been instrumental in realizing our vision of a modern and resilient water infrastructure. Beginning with St. Croix, WAPA has embarked on an extensive overhaul of the water distribution system territory-wide, representing a $1 billion investment.

In a press statement, WAPA shared web links for educational outreach on the territory’s water quality. It said it established a dedicated section on its website where residents can access information about current projects, timelines, and potential impacts on water service.