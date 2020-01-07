VIPD, Thanks Public for Violence Free Crucian Christmas Festival
St. Thomas 𑁋 The Virgin Islands Police Department publicly thanked and shared words of praise with residents for having a violence-free Crucian Christmas Festival. The USVI Division of Festivals received rave reviews for successfully pulling off its first festival on the big island since it replaced the Virgin Islands Carnival Committee.
“VIPD is happy …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.