Vigil for Palestine at the Verne L. Richards Veteran Memorial Park in Frederiksted
Join members of the community on Saturday, March 9th, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Verne L. Richards Veteran Memorial Park in Frederiksted.
As we delve deeper into 2024, it’s begun to weigh on me that there are two hot wars raging across the ocean. As Washington supports Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of civilians in Palestine, tomorrow’s vigil is set to remember those killed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s forces.
