US Virgin Islands Department of Agriculture 2nd Annual Farm to WIC Premier Event.
US Virgin Islands – The Commissioner of Agriculture, Positive T.A. Nelson wishes to invite everyone to the 2nd annual Farm to WIC event on Sunday October 27,
US Virgin Islands – The Commissioner of Agriculture, Positive T.A. Nelson wishes to invite everyone to the 2nd annual Farm to WIC event on Sunday October 27, 2019 at the Bordeaux Farmers’ Market loc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.