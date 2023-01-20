Audio provided by Google.

Washington D.C.𑁋On Thursday, the U.S. hit the debt ceiling, forcing the Treasury Department to rework how the nation pays its bills. Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen sent a letter to members of Congressional leadership urging them to “act promptly” to resolve the debt limit.

In December, President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.7 trillion federal government spending package after it passed with bipartisan support in Congress. The omnibus package adds additional government spending until September 30, 2023. House Republicans, who publicly opposed the spending package in December, are setting their sights on stripping government funding, something Democrats and the White House have said they oppose.

Announcing a hardline posture, the White House said it would not negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling. In the past, Democrats and Republicans have worked together to raise the nation’s debt limit.

Congress increased the debt limit more than a dozen times in the last 25 years—including three times while President Trump held office.

Should both parties holding power in Congress refuse to negotiate and assuming Biden maintains his position, the U.S. government could default for the first time in its history𑁋plunging an already fragile economy into mayhem.

For a splintered Republican party, still gathering its footing from a brutal House Speaker fight that halted the business of the 118th Congress for five days, partisan brinkmanship may be fair game.