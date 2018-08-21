4 Reasons Uber is Available in Puerto Rico & not the Virgin Islands
St. Thomas — Any Virgin Islander who has used Uber’s ride hailing service has floated the idea — at least once — of hailing an Uber from anywhere in the territory. Residents and visitors, would be able to hail cabs, mainly driven by locals who have undergone background checks for access to Uber’s worldwide network. Today’s Tech Tuesday is a little more …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.