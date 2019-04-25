Trouble in Paradise: The Ever-Growing Cost of Living in the Virgin Islands
Living in America’s major cities is already expensive, especially after factoring in how much cheaper it is to live outside of urban areas in the country. Unfortunately, it seems that city costs of living are only getting worse, according to the findings of a recent quarterly study. The United States Virgin Islands is no exception.
According to rentdata.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.