Tropical Storm Warning Issued for USVI, BVI, & Puerto Rico as Laura Approaches
St. Thomas 𑁋 Tropical Storm Laura strengthen into a named storm Friday morning in the Atlantic Ocean, east of the Lesser Antilles. Tropical Storm Laura has triggered a tropical storm warning and warning of extreme weather alerts in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and Hispanola. Tropical storm conditions are expected wi…
