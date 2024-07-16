An energy-focused newsletter from the Watershed Report will be published later this week.
Recent plant disruptions at the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority have added new elements to the report. HUD also announced an additional $100 million in federal funds for WAPA earlier this week.
Yesterday, WAPA released a press statement with the title “Explanation of Recent Outages on St. Thomas and St. John and Efforts Towards Improvement.” You can read the release here.
Hopefully, the territory’s electrical grid will stabilize sometime this week.
Two newsletters will be published on Thursday.
