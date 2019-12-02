This is Our Future: Highlighting Virgin Islands Women Blazing the Trail in STEM
The Virgin Islands although small is home to some of the most brilliant minds in the world. These local young women are some of the trailblazers who are striving to accomplish great things in the STEM field. They’re also helping to inspire the next wave of scientist who will help answer and solve the Virgin Island’s toughest problems.
Shels…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.