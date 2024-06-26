The Caribbean Currency Podcast explores a unique blend of Caribbean culture and financial literacy. In the show’s latest episode, “The Struggles, The Fame and the Pressure,” their team sits down with reggae artist Pressure Busspipe to explore his journey from facing family reprimands and restrictive rules to emerging as a celebrated musician.

Pressure opens up about his struggles balancing life, education, and a burgeoning passion for music. From being forbidden to play musical instruments to discovering solace in Rastafarian music.

The international performer said his path wasn’t easy. He shares the emotional weight of financial pressure, the support of influential peers like a female rapper named Talet, and the drive to succeed despite numerous obstacles. The Caribbean Currency Podcast released two episodes of the series on their YouTube channel.

