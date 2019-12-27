The Reality of the Virgin Islands Cannabis Bill
St. Thomas 𑁋 The 33rd Legislature of the Virgin Islands recently met during a Special Session to debate the passage of an Adult Use Medical Cannabis Bill. Senators voted to send the Bill to the ‘Committee of the Whole’, where it will be improved through a process of modifications and amendments. A lot of progress was made at this Special Session but th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.