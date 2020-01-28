The Mint Team to Attend Congressional Black Caucus’ Leadership Summit Next Week
St. Thomas — On February 4th, 2020, two members of the Mint Team will be attending the Congressional Black Caucus 2020 National Black Leadership Summit: An Emergency Convening in Washington, D.C. The two-day event will feature members of Congress as well as leaders from around the nation, it also comes at a peculiar time as America has been jolted by pa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.