The Global Economy is Changing
What's going on with the price of bread?
We live in a new world. We’re in a golden age of information, exploration, and discovery, but it seems there’s only room for space tourism and high-tech warfare.
I don’t know about you, but I’m anxious. And when I’m anxious, I don’t stress eat; I stress learn. But that’s just me. 😂
If you’re always learning something new and researching how systems work, I recommend you check out my favorite economics channel on YouTube, Money & Macro.
Money & Macro releases some of the best information on YouTube about global economics, central banks, and all the weird things happening to supply chains since 2020.
