Charlotte Amalie𑁋At the beginning of April, State of the Territory News received nonprofit status from the Deleware Secretary of State. And on April 5th, Mint & Company transferred all digital and physical assets, including products like State of the Territory News, to Spearmint Studios Inc.

Contributions and Transparency

Back in July, we shared a new way to view and track contributions we receive from donors through Open Collective’s transparent legal and financial toolbox for grassroots groups.

Open Collective doesn’t store sensitive payment data (e.g., credit card numbers and electronic banking details). They use Stripe as a secure solution for payment processing.

Stripe also powers our website’s subscription service. If internal systems for State of the Territory News are compromised or breached, your payment information won’t be at risk because we don’t store it.

We’ll share updates about our board of directors later in the year.

Abstract AI-generated image by Fotor

What’s Next for Our Writers and Partners

Spearmint Studios Inc. and State of the Territory News exist without employees. To maintain fiscal compliance and begin setting up new accounts, payments to writers from State of the Territory News are paused.

During this transition, the founder and current product manager of State of the Territory News, Amaziah George, will fund payouts to writers, contractors, software vendors, and graphic designers. Donor contributions and revenue from paid subscribers over the next six months won’t compensate writers or contractors providing content and services to State of the Territory News.

Part of our five-year vision includes funding full-time roles for our virtual newsroom through grants and various funding sources.

Investing in Our Future

Over the next six months, we’ll begin using contributions from donors and revenue from paid subscriptions to pay for corporate emails, manage social media assets, open new bank accounts, and form our long-term investment portfolio.

Substack is our new home, and we’re excited to begin a new writing journey with readers like you.