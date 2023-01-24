Audio provided by Google.

Charlotte Amalie𑁋In early 2020, governments braced for the worst when news broke about an incoming global pandemic. The worst came as the information skirmishes of 2020 ripped through Western politics, often warping public perception about the virus and its impact on healthcare institutions.

As Covid-19 infections spread through the United States in March 2020, and then President Donald Trump misled the public about the impact of the virus, the Bryan-Roach administration geared up for a global crisis that wouldn’t spare any U.S. territory. The virus cut through the U.S. population in the first few weeks, ravaging the nation’s economy. By April, Americans found themselves buried in a deep recession.

Covid-19 triggered the nation’s shortest recession on record, sitting at just two months.

The National Bureau of Economic Research noted the recession caused by the global pandemic “had different characteristics and dynamics than prior recessions.” The U.S. experienced sharp declines in employment and production and a shift in consumer behavior throughout the entertainment space.

Deep cuts continue to blunt the U.S. tech sector as companies like Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, and Alphabet announce layoffs impacting tens of thousands of employees. Each company blamed the layoffs on the rapid growth of digital services during the pandemic, which caused an uptick in talent recruitment.

Those gains are gone now, replaced with mass layoffs.

Bryan’s administration issued daily coronavirus briefings in video form, enlisted the Virgin Islands Territorial Management Agency to disseminate updates, and began an internal push for employees to integrate Microsoft Teams into their workflows as lockdowns began. At the height of the pandemic, agencies rarely provided transcripts of daily briefings, and journalists often had hours of video to transcribe manually.

Access to Information Continues to Grow

Virgin Islanders live in the most transparent era of their home’s existence. Access to public data and information grew after the dot-com bubble from 1995 to 2001. Then, in 2008 the rise of social media and global digitization boosted it again.

Anyone with an internet connection can visit transparency.vi.gov to track revenue, expenditures, disaster aid, and budgets for the Virgin Islands government. The Bryan-Roach administration announced the territory’s online transparency portal in 2019𑁋the first-of-its-kind in modern times. The move offered a window into the administration’s accounting model. Notably, the website excludes credit card statements accrued by government officials.

It took three long decades for internet speeds in the Virgin Islands to improve, and document disclosures from the Virgin Islands government remain slow. The territory’s public documents remain difficult to access online.

Here’s one example. In most states and all federal U.S. elections, campaign finance disclosures are accessible online.

Campaign finance disclosures for candidates in the U.S. Virgin Islands are not available online. For access, you’ll need to submit a request to the Election Systems of the Virgin Islands to see campaign donations, spending, and accrued debt by candidates registered in the territory.

Before the publication of this article, transparency.vi.gov was offline for maintenance. The site experienced a similar outage on launch day before Government House brought it back online. Since then, information about funding for government programs and executive branch spending has grown. The data comes from spreadsheets managed by government officials with high access to Bryan’s cabinet.

In August 2020, the Virgin Islands Department of Labor (DOL) announced a drop in the territory’s unemployment rate. The disclosure marked the first time the agency shared new unemployment numbers before the reports paused in December 2019. “For June 2020, the unemployment rate for the Virgin Islands fell to 12.1 percent,” DOL officials said in a public release. “This represents an over-the-month decrease of 1.5 percent from the May estimate of 13.6 percent and an over-the-year increase of 5.7 percent since June 2019.”

DOL typically releases employment statistics monthly. Unemployment figures rose to 13 percent as the pandemic shut down large swaths of the territory’s economy. Bryan’s administration restarted monthly disclosures once the employment rate experienced a decrease.

Archiving and Protecting Public Data

In February 2020, State of the Territory News asked a member of the 33rd legislature if senators assessed how many documents the Capitol Building lost during hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. He said, “I’m embarrassed to say we don’t know what we lost.”

The senator acknowledged the territory’s record of preserving documents remained shoddy but offered no solutions, adding that some of the documents physically lost were not digitally stored or archived.

Those documents are gone forever. The Legislature of the Virgin Islands provides a live video stream for all public sessions, and streams are also available on YouTube and Facebook.

Virgin Islands Publications

Nearly a dozen news sources cover the U.S. Virgin Islands today, depending on how you count them.

Two print newspapers are covering the Virgin Islands. Both papers charge readers per issue.

The Saint Croix Avis

The Virgin Islands Daily News

Seven digital news sources are covering the Virgin Islands. These publications offer written news online.

The St. Croix Source

The St. John Source

The St. Thomas Source

St. John Tradewinds News

The Virgin Islands Consortium

The Virgin Islands Daily News (Paywall)

WTJX

Three video news sources are covering the Virgin Islands.

WTJX

CBS USVI

The Virgin Islands Consortium