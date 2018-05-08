T-Mobile’s $26.5b Sprint Merger Could ‘Potentially’ Benefit the VI
St. Thomas — The race to 5G dominance between Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint has taken a new turn. Parent company of T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom announced a deal is set to purchase Sprint for $26.5 billion — the deal is relatively small compared the whopping $85 billion merger of AT&T and CNN owned Time Warner.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.