A few days ago, news outlets reported that Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk began blocking links to Substack publications. In December, we migrated our digital publication over to Substack.

(I tried embedding a tweet from The Verge, but that feature might be blocked now)

These kinds of antics by Musk are becoming more common, and when tech companies feud, people like you and I are most affected.

Our Substack migration marked an important step that would insulate State of the Territory News from a degrading Twitter experience, where Musk attacks journalists who criticize him or his companies.

Notes is a new space on Substack for us to share links, short posts, quotes, photos, and more. I plan to use it for things that don’t fit in the newsletter, like work-in-progress or quick questions.

You can also share notes of your own. I hope this becomes a space where every State of the Territory News reader can share thoughts, ideas, and interesting quotes from our work on Substack and beyond.

