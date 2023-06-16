Stream ‘The Queer Experience’ Today
The public event will be streamed on One LUV's Facebook page at 6 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time.
St. Croix𑁋One LUV, Inc. and Gay Pride VI will host their first inter-island forum on Friday, June 16th, 2023.
Six panelists from St. John, St. Croix, and St. Thomas will share their experiences as members of the LGBTQ+ community in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Panelists will also discuss the past, present, and future of identity in the Caribbean.
On St. Croix, the forum will take place at UVI’s Medical Simulation Center, and on St. Thomas, a simultaneous broadcast will take place at UVI’s ACC Building, according to a press release by One LUV, Inc.
Hosts:
Dr. Brittany Dawson (St. Croix)
Raven Phillips (St. Thomas-St. John)
Panelists:
Kaden Grouby
Cruz Batista
Michael Delano
Majestik Estrada-Peterson
Tonight's event is sponsored by the Virgin Islands Department of Health and the Virgin Islands Lottery.
