Storyteller, Yohance Releases Sophomore Book, Anansi and Mongoose
I had the chance to sit with Yohance Henley who, among many other things, is a writer, storyteller and father from St. Thomas, USVI. Henley grew up as a self-described “project baby,” raised in various public housing communities on St. Thomas. He studied in public schools and at the University of the Virgin Islands, where he graduated in 2016 with a deg…
