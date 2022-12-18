Washington D.C.𑁋The Senate on Thursday cleared a one-week continuing resolution. The stopgap bill will keep the government funded through Dec. 23. Leaders of the House Appropriations Committee distributed final spending allocations to subcommittees to ready a sprawling omnibus package scheduled for a Monday announcement. But uncertainty looms over Washington D.C. December after December.

Rep. Rosa Luisa DeLauro, Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, has served as the U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 3rd congressional district since 1991. She is a member of the Democratic Party and discussed the bipartisan spending package Tuesday.

“Today, Vice Chairman Shelby, Chair DeLauro, and I reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework that should allow us to finish an omnibus appropriations bill that can pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the President,” Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, said in a statement. “The pain of inflation is real, and it is being felt across the federal government and by American families right now. We cannot delay our work any further.”

While Senate Republicans appear ready to support the bipartisan omnibus bill expected Monday, House Republicans have balked at the deal. Saying Congress should wait until January, when Republicans take control of the House, before approving a budget for the fiscal year. The stopgap extension passed on a 71-19 vote.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell emerged as one of the key negotiators of the omnibus spending package. Democrats believe they have the votes in the House and Senate to get the spending package to President Joe Biden’s desk before Christmas.

If the omnibus bill falls short, it will send budget responsibilities to the incoming Congress in January.

As the Republicans regroup following disappointing results for their party, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted the continuing resolution and held a press conference urging his caucus to reject the Democrats’ deal.

Navigating a splintered party, McCarthy criticized the bipartisan deal to save face for hardline Republicans in his ranks. Even going as far as blasting it and McConnell publicly to prove he opposed it. But McCarthy may need to be savvier than that to win the House Speakership.

He will have to take control over a slim 222-seat Republican majority in the 435-member House. Moderate Republicans, in a bid to reign in party defections, have raised the prospect of selecting a speaker with Democrats if McCarthy fails to reach 218.