This episode of Money & Macro breaks down the most important economic stories of the week. It discusses a sharp decline in stock markets around the globe followed by a rebound, Ukraine’s tactical decision to invade Russia, Italy’s attempt to attract the rich with a low tax rate, and the challenges facing Western companies doing business in China.

Over the summer, global tech stocks experienced a sharp crash, followed by a rebound. Tech stocks experienced volatility after the United States released weak job market figures, the Bank of Japan announced a rate hike, and new concerns about the potential of AI technology affecting the quality of life of future generations.

Money & Macro’s latest episode points to a combination of factors that affected global tech stocks. This episode also discusses the geopolitical implications of Ukraine’s invasion of Russia and its potential impacts on the global economy. Additionally, the video delves into the challenges that Western companies encounter in China, such as a decrease in consumer demand and heightened competition from local companies.