Plaskett Grows Frustrated with FEMA Chief After Denied Extension
St. Thomas — Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett isn’t happy with FEMA Chief, Brock Long’s decision to deny an extension meant to address cost share in the territory.
The Congresswoman responded to a letter submitted to Governor Kenneth E. Mapp denying an extension the Governor requested for 100% Federal cost-share for the Sheltering And Temporary Esse…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.